Calyptus Revolutionizes Job-Hunting Through Interactive Web3 Recruitment

Calyptus, a leading Web3 job platform, has recently debuted an innovative point-based system to elevate the recruitment experience, as detailed in the latest update provided to Finbold on September 25.

This novel system encourages job seekers to showcase their skills and background by completing profiles, assessments, references, and connecting various data flows. Consequently, candidates can now efficiently highlight their abilities, streamlining the interview process by up to fourfold.

As candidates amass points, they enhance their visibility and credibility on the platform, enhancing their prospects of landing their ideal job. To streamline operations, Calyptus harnesses the power of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI).

The revamped system enables candidates to validate their expertise by integrating data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, thereby fostering quicker trust-building with potential employers. Furthermore, candidates can earn points by achieving specific milestones, like submitting their initial job application or securing a position, which enriches the job search experience and grants employers clearer insights into the standout talents on the platform.

Moreover, Calyptus now provides in-depth insights into candidates that may get overlooked on other platforms, making the hiring process more efficient.

The “Calyptus Leaderboard” prominently showcases points and accomplishments on each candidate’s dashboard, empowering them to monitor their progress and discover opportunities to enhance their scores. The top candidates are highlighted on the leaderboard, established based on points, creating a competitive atmosphere among job seekers. Notably, top-ranked candidates receive exclusive benefits, such as interview preparation, career guidance, and access to Web3 events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, endorsed the novel gamified approach, asserting that gamification is the future of recruitment. He highlighted how this approach enables the platform to gather deeper insights into candidates upfront, leading to expedited HR processes and more informed decisions for employers.

Backed by reputed investors like Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, and key individuals from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, Calyptus stands out as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent landscape. The platform presently boasts a vibrant community exceeding 150,000 followers on Discord, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

High-profile companies including Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have experienced accelerated recruitment processes through Calyptus, slashing recruitment time by up to fourfold and reducing costs significantly.

