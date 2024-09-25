Calyptus revolutionizes job search by incorporating gamification for enhanced Web3 recruitment

Calyptus, a Web3 job platform, has recently rolled out a novel points-based strategy to enhance its job-seeking process, as per the latest updates revealed to Finbold on September 25th. This innovative system encourages job seekers to showcase their skills and experiences upfront by completing profiles, assessments, and references, and by integrating data streams.

As a result, candidates can now swiftly emphasize their abilities, expediting the interview process by up to fourfold. Through accruing points, candidates boost their presence and credibility on the platform, heightening their prospects of landing suitable jobs. To streamline this process, Calyptus leverages a combination of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

The new system empowers candidates to validate their proficiency by connecting data streams from platforms such as GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, thereby establishing trust more rapidly with potential employers. Points can also be earned by achieving specific milestones, like submitting initial job applications or securing positions, making the job search more interactive while affording employers a clearer view of the platform’s top talent.

Moreover, Calyptus offers in-depth insights into candidates often overlooked by other platforms, thus enhancing the efficiency of the hiring process. Candidates can track their progress and uncover opportunities to enhance their scores through a personal dashboard displaying points and achievements.

Top candidates are spotlighted on the Calyptus Leaderboard, where job seekers are ranked based on their points, nurturing a competitive atmosphere. Those at the pinnacle of the leaderboard enjoy special benefits like interview preparations, career guidance, and access to exclusive Web3 events. Dan Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, lauds this gamified innovation, asserting that gamification is the future of recruitment.

Supported by prominent entities like Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, as well as notable figures from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, Calyptus has established itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent sphere. The platform currently garners a robust community of followers exceeding 150,000 across platforms like Discord, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Furthermore, companies including Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have expedited their recruitment processes with Calyptus, slashing hiring durations by up to fourfold and reducing costs significantly. This progression underscores Calyptus’s pivotal role in revolutionizing Web3 recruitment practices.