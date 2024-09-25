Calyptus transforms job search with gamified approach for Web3 talent acquisition

A cutting-edge Web3 job platform, Calyptus, has rolled out an innovative points system aimed at enhancing the job search experience, as recently reported to Finbold. This fresh system incentivizes job seekers to spotlight their skills and background by completing profiles, assessments, references, and linking data streams, thereby enabling candidates to showcase their capabilities more efficiently and expedite the interview process by up to four times.

By accumulating points, candidates boost their visibility and credibility on the platform, increasing their odds of landing the ideal job. Calyptus leverages a blend of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize this process, allowing candidates to substantiate their expertise by connecting data streams from platforms such as GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, thereby fostering quicker trust-building with potential employers. Moreover, candidates can earn points by achieving specific milestones like submitting their initial job application or getting hired, thereby injecting more excitement into the job hunt and offering employers clearer insights into the top talents available on the platform.

Additionally, Calyptus now provides enhanced insights into candidates that other platforms might overlook, streamlining the hiring process. Points and accomplishments are prominently displayed on each candidate’s dashboard, empowering them to monitor their progress and unearth fresh prospects to enhance their score. The top-performing candidates find themselves featured on the Calyptus Leaderboard, which ranks job seekers according to their points, fostering a healthy dose of competition among users. The highest-ranked candidates stand to receive exclusive benefits, including interview prep, career guidance, and access to Web3 events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, lauded this new gamified strategy, remarking that “Gamification is the future of hiring. Job search is not a fun process and the time-to-hire is getting longer for employers, despite so many talent solutions on the market. Using AI & gamification, we are able to gather deeper insights on candidates upfront, creating much faster HR processes and higher-conviction decisions for employers.”

With backing from renowned investors like Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, and prominent figures from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, Calyptus has solidified its standing as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent landscape. Presently, the platform boasts a vibrant community of over 150,000 followers across Discord, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter). Noteworthy companies like Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have already streamlined their hiring procedures through Calyptus, slashing recruitment durations by up to four times and reducing costs by as much as 66%.