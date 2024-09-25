Calyptus transforms job-searching with gamification for innovative Web3 hiring

Calyptus, a leading Web3 job platform, has unveiled an innovative points-based system to revolutionize its job-seeking procedures, as recently revealed to Finbold on the 25th of September. This new approach encourages applicants to showcase their expertise by completing profiles, assessments, and references while integrating data streams.

By accumulating points, candidates enhance their visibility and credibility within the platform, boosting their prospects of attaining desirable employment opportunities. Utilizing a blend of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, Calyptus enables candidates to validate their skills through linked data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, fostering quicker trust-building with prospective employers.

Moreover, candidates can earn points by achieving set milestones, like submitting applications or being hired, injecting a more engaging dynamic into the job search process while offering employers sharper insights into top talent. Calyptus also provides in-depth candidate evaluations often overlooked by other platforms, streamlining the hiring process.

The platform features a leaderboard highlighting points and accomplishments on each candidate’s dashboard, enabling them to monitor progress and explore avenues for boosting their rankings. Exceptional performers will be showcased on the Calyptus Leaderboard, creating a competitive setting based on point accumulation. Top-ranked candidates receive exclusive benefits like interview readiness assistance, career guidance, and access to Web3 events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, emphasized the gamified strategy, affirming that the integration of AI and gamification yields quicker and high-confidence hiring decisions by uncovering comprehensive candidate insights upfront, simplifying HR processes.

Backed by prominent supporters such as Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, and key figures from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, Calyptus has established itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent sector. Currently, the platform has amassed a following of over 150,000 members across various social platforms like Discord, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Noteworthy corporations such as Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have experienced expedited recruitment processes through Calyptus, reducing hiring durations by up to fourfold and slashing costs significantly.