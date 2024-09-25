Calyptus transforms job seeking through gamified Web3 recruitment strategy

In its latest update, Calyptus, a revolutionary Web3 job platform, has implemented an innovative points-based system to enrich the job search experience. According to the most recent information shared with Finbold, the system encourages job seekers to showcase their skills and experiences by completing profiles, assessments, and references, as well as linking data streams. This advancement allows candidates to highlight their abilities swiftly, expediting the interview process by up to four times.

By accruing points, candidates enhance their visibility and reputation on the platform, ultimately increasing their likelihood of securing the ideal job. To streamline this process, Calyptus merges blockchain technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The new system enables candidates to validate their expertise by integrating data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, establishing trust more efficiently with employers. Additionally, candidates can earn points by achieving specific milestones, such as submitting their first job application or securing a position, making job hunting more interactive and offering employers a clearer perspective on the top talent within the ecosystem.

Moreover, Calyptus now provides in-depth insights into candidates that might be overlooked on other platforms, streamlining the hiring process for improved efficiency. Candidates can monitor their progress and explore avenues to enhance their scores through points and achievements displayed on their dashboard. Standout candidates are featured on the Calyptus Leaderboard, showcasing job seekers based on their points and cultivating a competitive environment. Top-ranking candidates receive special benefits like interview preparation, career guidance, and access to exclusive Web3 events.

Dan Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, praised the new gamified approach, affirming that “Gamification is the future of hiring.” He emphasized the significance of AI and gamification in gathering comprehensive candidate insights upfront, facilitating quicker HR processes and enabling more confident decisions for employers.

Backed by supporters like Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, and prominent figures from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, Calyptus has established itself as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent industry. With a robust community exceeding 150,000 followers across Discord, LinkedIn, and Twitter, the platform continues to thrive. Noteworthy companies such as Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have expedited their hiring processes through Calyptus, reducing recruitment time by up to four times and decreasing costs significantly.