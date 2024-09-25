Calyptus turns job hunting into a game to boost Web3 recruitment efforts

Calyptus, an innovative Web3 job platform, has recently rolled out a new system based on points to elevate the job search experience, as per the latest information disclosed to Finbold on September 25. This new approach encourages job seekers to showcase their skills and background by completing profiles, assessments, references, and merging data streams. Consequently, candidates can now showcase their abilities more efficiently, expediting the interview process by up to fourfold.

By accruing points, candidates enhance their visibility and credibility on the platform, thus increasing their odds of landing the perfect job. Calyptus leverages blockchain and artificial intelligence to streamline this process. This pioneering system allows candidates to validate their expertise by linking data streams from platforms like GitHub, Upwork, and Fiverr, fostering quicker trust-building with potential employers.

Moreover, candidates earn points by achieving specific milestones, such as submitting their initial job application or getting hired, injecting excitement into the job hunt and enabling employers to identify top talent more easily. Calyptus also offers comprehensive insights into candidates that other platforms might overlook, making the recruitment process more effective.

The platform incorporates a Leaderboard where candidates can monitor their points and accomplishments, discovering new avenues to boost their scores. Outstanding candidates are prominently displayed on the Calyptus Leaderboard, organized based on their points, creating a competitive atmosphere. Top-ranked individuals receive exclusive benefits like interview preparation, career guidance, and access to Web3 events.

Dan Jones, the Co-Founder and CEO of Calyptus, shared his thoughts on the innovative gamified approach, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize hiring practices. He believes that by employing AI and gamification, they can obtain profound insights into candidates early on, streamlining HR procedures significantly and elevating the confidence of employers in their decisions.

Calyptus has garnered substantial support from entities like Paperclip Partners, Invicta Capital, as well as prominent names from NEAR Foundation and Wintermute, solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the Web3 talent sector. Presently, the platform boasts a robust community of over 150,000 followers spanning Discord, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

Noteworthy companies such as Aave, Optimism, Aragon, and Balancer have experienced accelerated recruitment processes through Calyptus, slashing hiring time by up to fourfold and cost savings up to 66%. This strategic shift has propelled Calyptus as a driving force in Web3 recruitment, with multiple stakeholders recognizing its value.