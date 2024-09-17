Camino Network Partners with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent for Upcoming Token Release

The travel industry blockchain platform, Camino Network, has partnered with Ascent, Outlier Ventures’ token launch program, according to a report by Finbold on Tuesday, September 17th.

This collaboration is aimed at preparing Camino Network for its upcoming token launch later in the year.

Ascent is a global accelerator initiative tailored to support advanced projects in addressing tokenization hurdles. Through this program, Camino Network will gain access to essential resources needed for a successful Web3 token launch.

By teaming up with Outlier Ventures, Camino Network will benefit from expertise in crucial areas like token strategy, technological development, and market expansion.

Outlier Ventures carefully selects a few promising companies annually, and the association with Camino Network highlights its potential as a trailblazer in travel technology.

Camino Network, with its robust decentralized ecosystem, is primed to lead the way in travel industry infrastructure. Even before the launch of its native token, CAM, the platform has facilitated over 200,000 transactions involving more than 200 brands and startups. The development of over 40 use cases underscores the rising interest in Camino’s innovative travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, the Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed optimism about the project’s future, emphasizing the platform’s potential to revolutionize the travel industry through cutting-edge Web3 technologies.

Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, supported the sentiment, highlighting the significant opportunities for innovation and enhanced processes in the travel sector through the partnership with Camino Network.

As Camino Network progresses with its token launch, the collaboration with Outlier Ventures signals a new era of expansion, with the goal of bringing blockchain advantages to the global travel industry.

Find the original article on Finbold: [Camino Network joins Outlier Ventures’ Ascent ahead of token launch](https://finbold.com/camino-network-joins-outlier-ventures-ascent-ahead-of-token-launch/).