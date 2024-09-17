Camino Network Partners with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent in Anticipation of Token Debut

In an exclusive report to Finbold on Tuesday, September 17, it was revealed that Camino Network, a blockchain platform in the travel industry, has partnered with Outlier Ventures’ token launch program called Ascent.

The primary goal of this collaboration is to prepare Camino Network for its upcoming token launch scheduled for later this year. Ascent, being a global accelerator program, specifically assists advanced projects in addressing challenges related to tokenization.

Through this partnership, Camino Network gains access to crucial resources essential for a successful launch of its Web3 token. The collaboration focuses on key areas such as token strategy, technological development, and market expansion, leveraging the expertise of Outlier Ventures.

Outlier Ventures handpicks a select number of promising companies each year, and its alliance with Camino Network is emblematic of the latter’s potential as a trailblazer in travel technology innovation.

Named after its native token CAM, Camino Network is on the verge of establishing itself as a frontrunner in the travel industry’s infrastructure. Despite the CAM token yet to be launched, the platform has already processed over 200,000 transactions, with more than 200 brands and startups utilizing its services. Presently, over 40 use cases are in the works, indicating a growing interest in Camino’s pioneering travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, the Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm about the project’s future prospects, emphasizing the platform’s pivotal role in revolutionizing the travel sector.

Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, echoed similar sentiments, underlining the potential of Camino Network to drive advancements in travel processes and deliver innovative products that benefit both the industry and consumers worldwide.

As Camino Network advances towards its token launch, the partnership with Outlier Ventures symbolizes a momentous stride towards global expansion and the integration of blockchain benefits within the travel industry.