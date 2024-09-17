Camino Network Partners with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent in Preparation for Token Launch

Camino Network, a blockchain platform within the travel industry, has entered into a partnership with Ascent, the token launch program of Outlier Ventures, according to information disclosed to Finbold on September 17. This collaboration is geared towards preparing Camino Network for its forthcoming token launch later this year.

Ascent is a global accelerator initiative developed to assist mature projects in overcoming challenges related to tokenization. Through this program, Camino Network will gain access to the necessary resources to ensure a successful launch of its Web3 token. The collaboration will leverage Outlier Ventures’ expertise in critical areas such as token strategy, technological advancements, and market expansion.

Outlier Ventures meticulously selects a few promising companies annually, and the alliance with Camino Network underscores its potential as a leading innovator in travel technology.

With a strong decentralized ecosystem, Camino Network is on course to becoming a pioneer in travel industry infrastructure. While its native token, CAM, is yet to be launched, Camino Network has already facilitated over 200,000 transactions, with more than 200 brands and startups utilizing its platform. Ongoing development of over 40 use cases highlights the growing interest in Camino’s inventive travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, the Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s future, emphasizing the platform’s ability to revolutionize the travel industry through the incorporation of cutting-edge Web3 technologies.

Matt Law, the Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, echoed his colleague’s optimism, underlining the significant opportunities for innovation within the travel sector through the partnership with Camino Network.

As Camino Network progresses towards its token launch, the collaboration with Outlier Ventures signifies a fresh phase of expansion, with the goal of introducing the advantages of blockchain technology to the global travel industry on a larger scale.

The original article can be found at [Finbold](https://finbold.com/camino-network-joins-outlier-ventures-ascent-ahead-of-token-launch/).