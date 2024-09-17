Camino Network Partners with Outlier Ventures in Preparation for Token Debut

In a recent update shared with Finbold on Tuesday, September 17, it was revealed that Camino Network, a blockchain platform in the travel industry, has partnered with Ascent, Outlier Ventures’ token launch program. The collaboration is geared towards preparing Camino Network for its upcoming token launch later this year.

Ascent, known for its global accelerator program that assists later-stage projects in overcoming tokenization challenges, will provide Camino Network with essential resources for a successful Web3 token launch. This strategic alliance will leverage Outlier Ventures’ expertise to guide Camino Network in crucial areas like token strategy, technological development, and market expansion.

Camino Network’s highly anticipated CAM token launch is expected to solidify its position as a prominent player in travel industry infrastructure. Despite the token not being live yet, Camino Network has already facilitated over 200,000 transactions, with 200+ brands and startups utilizing its platform. With more than 40 use cases in development, the increasing interest in Camino’s innovative travel solutions is evident.

Thomas Stirnimann, Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s future, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the travel industry. Likewise, Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the partnership’s aim to enhance travel industry processes and deliver innovative products globally, aligning with their dedication to backing groundbreaking Web3 companies.

The collaboration between Camino Network and Outlier Ventures marks a significant step forward as they strive to introduce blockchain benefits to the travel sector worldwide through their joint efforts on the token launch phase.