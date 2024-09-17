Camino Network Teams Up with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent in Preparation for Token Launch

Camino Network, a blockchain platform focused on the travel industry, has partnered with Ascent, Outlier Ventures’ token launch program, according to a report by Finbold on Tuesday, September 17. This collaboration aims to prepare Camino Network for its upcoming token launch later this year.

Ascent is a global accelerator program specifically designed to assist later-stage projects in overcoming challenges related to tokenization. Through this program, Camino Network will gain access to essential resources necessary for a successful launch of its Web3 token. The partnership with Outlier Ventures will provide expertise in key areas such as token strategy, technological development, and market expansion.

Outlier Ventures carefully selects a limited number of promising companies each year, and the decision to partner with Camino Network underscores its potential as a leading innovator in travel technology.

Camino Network, with its resilient decentralized ecosystem, is poised to establish itself as a frontrunner in travel infrastructure. Despite the CAM token not being launched yet, the platform has already facilitated over 200,000 transactions involving more than 200 brands and startups. The ongoing development of over 40 use cases underscores the increasing interest in Camino’s innovative travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s future, emphasizing the platform’s ability to revolutionize the travel industry by leveraging cutting-edge Web3 technologies. Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the potential for Camino Network to enhance processes and create groundbreaking travel products with global benefits.

As Camino Network progresses toward its token launch, the collaboration with Outlier Ventures signifies a significant step forward in growth, with the goal of bringing blockchain advantages to the travel sector worldwide.