Camino Network Teams Up with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent Pre-Tokens Release

Camino Network, a blockchain platform in the travel industry, has partnered with Ascent, Outlier Ventures’ token launch program, according to a report by Finbold on Tuesday, September 17th.

This collaboration is aimed at preparing Camino Network for its highly awaited token launch later this year.

Ascent, a global accelerator program, is tailored to assist advanced projects in overcoming challenges related to tokenization.

Through this program, Camino Network will gain access to the necessary resources to ensure a successful Web3 token launch.

The partnership with Outlier Ventures will provide Camino Network with expertise in token strategy, technological development, and market expansion.

Outlier Ventures carefully selects a few promising companies each year, and the alliance with Camino Network underscores its potential as a leading innovator in travel technology.

Camino Network’s CAM token launch is anticipated to solidify its position as a trailblazer in travel industry infrastructure.

Despite the CAM token not being launched yet, Camino Network has already processed over 200,000 transactions, with over 200 brands and startups utilizing its platform.

Currently, there are over 40 use cases in progress, showcasing the increasing interest in Camino’s pioneering travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the project’s future, emphasizing the platform’s potential to revolutionize the travel industry with advanced Web3 technologies.

Matt Law, Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, shared his optimistic views on the partnership, highlighting the potential for developing innovative travel products that will benefit the industry and customers globally.

As Camino Network advances with its token launch, the collaboration with Outlier Ventures signifies a new stage of expansion, aiming to introduce blockchain advantages to the travel sector on a worldwide scale.

The original article can be found on Finbold under the title “Camino Network joins Outlier Ventures’ Ascent ahead of a token launch.”