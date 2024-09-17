Camino Network teams up with Outlier Ventures’ Ascent prior to token launch

Camino Network, a blockchain platform within the travel industry, has partnered with Ascent, Outlier Ventures’ token launch program, according to a report by Finbold on September 17.

This collaboration is aimed at preparing Camino Network for its upcoming token launch slated for later this year.

Ascent, a global accelerator program, is tailored to assist advanced projects in overcoming challenges related to tokenization.

Through this program, Camino Network will gain access to essential resources needed for a successful Web3 token launch.

The partnership between Outlier Ventures and Camino Network will focus on key aspects such as token strategy, technological advancement, and market expansion.

Outlier Ventures carefully selects a few promising companies annually, and their partnership with Camino Network highlights the latter’s potential as a leader in travel technology innovation.

Camino Network’s decentralized ecosystem positions it as a frontrunner in travel industry infrastructure. Despite the pending launch of its native token, CAM, Camino Network has already processed over 200,000 transactions and attracted more than 200 brands and startups to its platform. The platform currently has over 40 use cases in development, showcasing the increasing interest in its travel solutions.

Thomas Stirnimann, the Council President of the Camino Network Foundation, expressed confidence in the project’s future, emphasizing the platform’s ability to revolutionize the travel industry.

Matt Law, the Chief Commercial Officer at Outlier Ventures, shared his excitement about the collaboration with Camino Network, underscoring the potential for innovation and enhancement within the travel sector.

This strategic partnership signifies a new era of growth for Camino Network as it progresses with its token launch, aiming to introduce the advantages of blockchain technology to the global travel industry.

For more details, visit the original article on Finbold – “Camino Network joins Outlier Ventures’ Ascent ahead of token launch.”