Cardano creator criticizes Ethereum as a ‘domineering regime’

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), is known for sparking discussions without hesitation. Recently, in an interview, Hoskinson criticized Ethereum’s governance structure, labeling it as a “dictatorship.” He pointed out that Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, wields excessive influence over the network, contrasting it with Cardano’s more community-driven Voltaire governance model. Hoskinson believes Cardano strikes a balance between the extremes of Bitcoin’s anarchy and Ethereum’s dictatorship, offering a fair and decentralized approach. He expressed concerns that Ethereum’s direction heavily relies on Buterin, which may hinder its decentralization. Furthermore, he questioned Buterin’s influence on Ethereum’s strategic decisions, suggesting a lack of broader community involvement in shaping the network’s future. This perspective underscores the need for decentralized decision-making in blockchain projects.