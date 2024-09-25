Cardano Creator Criticizes Ethereum as an Autocracy

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), is known for his outspoken nature and willingness to challenge the status quo. In a recent interview, Hoskinson openly criticized Ethereum (ETH), likening its governance structure to a “dictatorship.” He pointed out that Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, wields significant influence over the network, which goes against the decentralized principle it aims to embody.

Hoskinson contrasted Ethereum’s centralized tendencies with Cardano’s Voltaire-era governance model, highlighting how Cardano’s approach empowers the community to make decisions collectively, ensuring no individual holds disproportionate power. He described Cardano as a balanced alternative to the extremes of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, emphasizing the importance of decentralized decision-making and collective representation.

During further discussion, Hoskinson elaborated on his critiques of Ethereum’s leadership, emphasizing the community’s heavy reliance on Buterin for strategic direction. He questioned the network’s ability to innovate and adapt without Buterin’s guidance, pointing out the potential risks of centralizing decision-making in one individual.

Hoskinson also criticized Ethereum’s strategic shift away from its original scaling plans toward rollups and layer-2 solutions, attributing this shift primarily to Buterin’s influence. He raised concerns about the impact of Ethereum’s evolving ecosystem on its base layer activity and fee revenue, underscoring the dangers of being overly reliant on one person’s vision rather than fostering a truly decentralized community-driven approach.

Overall, Hoskinson’s insights shed light on the importance of balanced governance models and decentralized decision-making within blockchain networks like Cardano, presenting a thought-provoking perspective on the challenges facing prominent cryptocurrencies like Ethereum in maintaining truly decentralized structures.