Cardano Creator Criticizes Ethereum, Calling It a ‘Dictatorship’

Charles Hoskinson, the visionary behind Cardano (ADA), isn’t one to shy away from causing a stir. During a recent discussion, he openly criticized Ethereum (ETH), likening its governance to a “dictatorship.”

In his perspective, Vitalik Buterin, the renowned co-founder of Ethereum, wields too much control over a network that is intended to be decentralized. Hoskinson highlighted that Cardano’s Voltaire-era governance model prevents power from becoming concentrated in one individual’s hands, allowing the community to play a significant role in decision-making.

According to Hoskinson, Cardano’s approach presents a balanced alternative between the perceived anarchy of Bitcoin (BTC) and the dictator-like governance of Ethereum. This viewpoint was shared during his conversation with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore.

Hoskinson doubled down on his analogy of Ethereum as a dictatorship, stressing that the entire vision of Ethereum revolves around Vitalik Buterin. He pointed out the community’s heavy reliance on Buterin for guidance and strategic direction, questioning Ethereum’s ability to sustain momentum without him.

Moreover, Hoskinson criticized Buterin for deviating from Ethereum’s original scaling plan of sharding by pivoting towards rollups and layer-2 solutions. While this adjustment facilitated short-term scalability, critics have raised concerns about the impact on Ethereum’s base layer in terms of activity and fee revenue.

Hoskinson raised important questions about the origin of Ethereum’s shift towards layer 2s and rollups, hinting at Buterin’s considerable influence over the narrative and decision-making process. This further strengthens Hoskinson’s argument that Ethereum’s trajectory is excessively influenced by a single individual rather than a truly decentralized community.