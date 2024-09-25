Cardano creator criticizes Ethereum for operating like a ‘dictatorship’

Charles Hoskinson, the visionary behind Cardano (ADA), is known for his outspoken nature and willingness to challenge the status quo. In a recent discussion, Hoskinson did not mince words when discussing Ethereum (ETH), equating its governance system to that of a “dictatorship.”

Hoskinson believes that Ethereum’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, wields too much influence over the platform, essentially making key decisions on his own. In contrast, Hoskinson highlights Cardano’s Voltaire-era governance model as a more community-driven approach, ensuring that power is not concentrated in the hands of a single individual.

During a conversation with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore, Hoskinson emphasized that Cardano provides a balanced alternative to the perceived anarchy of Bitcoin and the dictatorship of Ethereum. He believes that Cardano’s inclusive decision-making process allows for progress while maintaining decentralization.

Expanding on his critique of Ethereum, Hoskinson pointed out the heavy reliance on Buterin for Ethereum’s direction. He questioned the platform’s ability to innovate and evolve without Buterin at the helm, suggesting that Ethereum’s strategic shifts have been primarily driven by him rather than a collective community effort.

Furthermore, Hoskinson criticized Ethereum’s shift towards rollups and layer-2 solutions, attributing this change to Buterin’s influence. He suggested that Ethereum’s move away from its original scaling plans to embrace layer 2 solutions may have negative long-term consequences, ultimately challenging the platform’s decentralized ethos.

Hoskinson’s overarching message is that true decentralization involves community-driven decision-making rather than being dictated by a single individual’s vision, highlighting Cardano’s approach as a more inclusive and sustainable model for blockchain governance.