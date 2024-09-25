Cardano Creator Criticizes Ethereum’s Governance as Authoritarian

Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), is not one to shy away from sparking controversy. In a recent interview, he openly criticized Ethereum (ETH), describing its governance structure as a “dictatorship.” He believes that Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, wields too much influence over the network, contrasting Cardano’s decentralized approach with its Voltaire-era governance model that empowers the community.

According to Hoskinson, Cardano’s method strikes a balance between the perceived anarchy of Bitcoin (BTC) and the dictatorship of Ethereum. He expressed these views during an interview with Cointelegraph at Token2049 in Singapore.

Hoskinson elaborated on his comparison of Ethereum to a dictatorship, emphasizing Buterin’s central role in Ethereum’s vision. He questioned the network’s ability to function without Buterin’s leadership and criticized Ethereum’s shift towards rollups and layer-2 solutions instead of the originally planned sharding approach for scaling.

Hoskinson highlighted the growing criticism of Ethereum’s strategic decisions and the rise of “extractive L2s,” attributing these shifts to Buterin’s influence. He believes that Ethereum’s future is overly reliant on Buterin’s direction rather than being driven by a decentralized community.