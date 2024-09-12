CFTC Launches Initiative to Tackle Rising Crypto Frauds

The CFTC has revealed collaborations with federal and private entities aiming to educate the public about prevalent crypto scams, including the deceptive “pig butchering” schemes and other fraudulent investment practices. These initiatives are designed to raise awareness among users about the proliferation of scams in the cryptocurrency space and reinforce market regulations to combat illicit activities by malicious actors.

The partnership involves the CFTC’s Office of Customer Outreach and Education (OCOE), along with the American Bankers Association Foundation and the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. Led by OCOE Director Melanie Devoe, the efforts target digital asset-related investment scams that result in substantial financial losses for Americans each year, emphasizing the critical role of investor education in preventing such incidents.

Collaborating with various regulatory bodies and consumer protection organizations, the CFTC aims to amplify its customer education initiatives to shield individuals from falling victim to fraudulent schemes like “pig butchering.” As global authorities intensify regulatory measures to tackle increasing scams and non-compliance issues, legal actions have been taken by the CFTC and SEC against crypto companies for violating regulatory protocols. The FBI also recently issued warnings about potential threats from North Korean hackers targeting Bitcoin ETF issuers.

The strategic roles in the partnership involve the American Bankers Association Foundation disseminating informative materials to help users identify warning signs of pig butchering scams, while the SEC’s Investor Advocacy Office and other regulatory bodies will provide investor alerts to enhance public awareness. By shedding light on the deceptive tactics employed by fraudsters and encouraging vigilance among investors, the collaborative efforts seek to prevent financial losses and protect individuals from falling prey to elaborate scams.