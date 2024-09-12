Coinbase Adding DOGS and POL Perpetual Futures: Will Prices Surge?

Coinbase International Exchange has revealed that perpetual futures for Polygon (POL) and Dogs (DOGS) will be listed soon. Trading of these assets will commence on September 19 amidst growing excitement in the crypto market. Traders are optimistic about a potential price rally for both tokens given the prevailing sentiment.

Coinbase’s decision to introduce POL and DOGS perpetual futures has stirred interest within the crypto community. The futures will be available on Coinbase International Exchange and Advance starting September 19. This move aligns with the platform’s strategy to expand its product offerings to cater to a global audience.

By adding these futures options, Coinbase aims to provide traders with more sophisticated risk management tools and attract advanced users. The listing of assets on prominent exchanges typically generates positive sentiment and increased trading volume. In turn, Coinbase stands to benefit from the influx of users drawn to these tokens.

In recent announcements, Coinbase has unveiled plans for additional perp futures contracts, such as Immutable (IMX) and FLOW, to boost participation in derivatives markets. The surge in decentralized finance (DeFi) activity this year has prompted support for various assets across the market.

As the market awaits the launch of POL and DOGS perpetual futures on Coinbase, both token communities are anticipating a bullish trend in prices. DOGS, in particular, has garnered attention from traders following positive developments, including the recent announcement of a DOGSUSD perpetual contract on Binance. Despite a slight pullback in prices due to market volatility, the outlook remains positive for these assets.

The migration of POL from MATIC to its new token has been a significant topic of discussion in crypto circles, contributing to the recent price movement. With the impending launch of perpetual futures, stakeholders are closely monitoring the market for potential price rallies and market impact.