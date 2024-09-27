Coinbase Plans to Include EigenLayer (EIGEN) on Its List, Will the Price Surge?

Coinbase has included EigenLayer (EIGEN) in its upcoming listing plan, a move that has been well received by cryptocurrency enthusiasts. This development coincides with EigenLayer initiating the second round of its airdrop, named the “stakedrop,” which commenced on September 16th, 2024. The stakedrop marks the final phase before EIGEN tokens are listed on exchanges, heightening market anticipation.

Incorporating EigenLayer (EIGEN) into Coinbase’s listing roadmap aligns with the platform’s strategy to expand the range of assets accessible to traders and investors. By integrating EIGEN, the cryptocurrency exchange broadens its collection of Ethereum-based assets offered to users. The Ethereum network (ERC-20) contract address for EigenLayer (EIGEN) is 0xec53bF9167f50cDEB3Ae105f56099aaaB9061F83.

As part of a new listing review process, Coinbase has revamped its approach from ‘assets under consideration’ to a dedicated ‘roadmap’ section. This adjustment aims to provide investors with more timely and detailed information on upcoming listings, empowering them to make well-informed decisions.

It is crucial to note that even though the listing of EIGEN has sparked interest, Coinbase emphasizes that transfers and trading for EIGEN will not be enabled until the listing process is finalized. It is advised for investors not to deposit these tokens prematurely to avoid any potential loss of funds.

EigenLayer’s current second season stakedrop is ongoing, allowing participants to claim tokens until March 16, 2025. Despite some mixed reactions within the crypto community concerning the stakedrop’s distribution percentage, EigenLayer continues to be a prominent player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, boasting a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $11.9 billion.

With EIGEN slated to commence trading imminently, analysts await to see if Coinbase’s listing will trigger a similar price rally to previous assets added to the platform’s roadmap, heightening market expectations.