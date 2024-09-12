Coinbase’s Inclusion of DOGS and POL Perpetual Futures: A Potential Catalyst for Price Surge?

Coinbase International Exchange has introduced perpetual futures for Polygon (POL) and Dogs (DOGS), making the assets available for trading on September 19 amidst the rising excitement surrounding these coins. Crypto enthusiasts are anticipating a surge in prices for both tokens given the current market sentiments.

In a bid to cater to global demand, Coinbase has listed POL and DOGS perpetual futures, generating a buzz among the crypto community. The perpetual futures are set to debut on the Coinbase International Exchange and Advance platforms on September 19. This move aligns with Coinbase’s strategy to diversify its product offerings, aiming to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

Coinbase’s decision to add support for Polygon and Dogs perpetual futures has garnered positive feedback from traders who seek more advanced tools to manage digital asset risks. The announcement has also been praised for its potential market impact, as listings on prominent exchanges typically attract bullish sentiments towards crypto assets.

The recent surge in decentralized finance (DeFi) participation has prompted Coinbase to expand its derivative markets by listing assets like Immutable (IMX) and FLOW. As a result, the platform has been able to attract a broader range of investors looking to explore new investment opportunities in the crypto space.

Looking ahead, both POL and DOGS are expected to experience an upward trend in prices following their listing on Coinbase. While DOGS has been particularly active in the market, with projections reaching $0.002 after Binance’s announcement of a DOGSUSD perpetual contract, POL has also seen a slight price increase, trading at $0.375 as it transitions from MATIC to POL, gathering significant attention within the crypto community.

As the crypto market continues to evolve, Coinbase’s move to introduce perpetual futures for DOGS and POL signals a promising outlook for these tokens, hinting at potential price rallies in the near future.