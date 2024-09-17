Collaboration between Microsoft and BlackRock to Establish $30 Billion AI Infrastructure Fund

BlackRock and Microsoft are collaborating on a groundbreaking investment venture exceeding $30 billion, with a focus on developing data centers and energy projects to meet the growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This partnership is set to be one of the largest investment initiatives ever seen on Wall Street, underscoring the financial interest in bolstering AI infrastructure.

The new investment fund will be overseen by BlackRock’s recently acquired infrastructure unit, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), with Microsoft and MGX as general partners. Additionally, Nvidia, a leading AI chipmaker, will provide expertise in factory design and integration.

Dubbed the Global AI Investment Partnership, this ambitious venture aims to address the escalating need for digital infrastructure and energy resources resulting from the rapid expansion of AI technology. The surge in computational power required for AI applications has strained energy supplies, leading to concerns over capacity limitations. Therefore, the investment fund aims to alleviate these pressures by establishing the essential energy and computing infrastructure to support AI advancements.

BlackRock aims to secure up to $30 billion in equity for the fund, complemented by an additional $70 billion in debt financing. This substantial $100 billion investment will be channeled towards AI-related infrastructure projects, including data centers and renewable energy initiatives, aligning with the asset manager’s strategic focus on the energy sector for growth opportunities.

Larry Fink, BlackRock’s CEO, highlighted the vast potential of the AI sector, citing the opportunity to mobilize private capital for building crucial AI infrastructure like data centers and power systems, unlocking substantial long-term investment prospects.

This collaborative effort follows BlackRock’s agreement to acquire GIP for $12.5 billion earlier this year, positioning the organization as a key player in the infrastructure investment landscape. Microsoft, known for its substantial investments in AI and renewable energy, has made significant commitments towards green energy objectives, including supporting renewable energy projects with a value of $10 billion and aiming to match all its energy consumption with zero-carbon sources by 2030.

Microsoft President Brad Smith emphasized the importance of substantial investments in AI infrastructure, underscoring the need for increased capital to accelerate the development of essential AI infrastructure. This significant endeavor marks a crucial step towards meeting the evolving demands of the AI sector and advancing infrastructure development.