Crypto Expert Predicts Exciting Surge in Market Prices, Reveals Timing of Expected Pump Season

In the realm of cryptocurrency, a period of potential growth seems to be on the horizon as various assets in the market show signs of stabilizing and even trending upwards. A well-versed crypto trading expert has put forth a compelling case for an impending surge, outlining the reasons behind this optimistic outlook and offering a rough timeline for what is being dubbed as the forthcoming “Pumptober.”

The expert known as Ash Crypto has predicted that an “EPIC pump season” may kick off in October, referring to it as “Pumptober,” and project to extend over the following eight months. This assertion was confidently shared in a post on X on September 24 by Ash Crypto, who cited multiple factors supporting this projection.

Notably, Ash Crypto pointed out that beyond October traditionally being a bullish period for the crypto market, the impending release of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao from a four-month prison sentence for breaching the Bank Secrecy Act and the soaring stock market reaching new all-time highs signal a favorable environment for a potential market surge.

Furthermore, key indicators suggest that Bitcoin, the crypto sector’s premier asset by market cap, historically thrives during October, boasting an impressive track record of an “80% win rate” and an average return of over 18%, positioning it as the second top-performing month after February over the last decade.

Looking ahead, there are optimistic sentiments surrounding September as well, with parallels drawn between Bitcoin’s current trajectory and that of September 2023, hinting at the possibility of this being the most robust September in the history of the pioneering cryptocurrency.

As of the latest data on September 25, Bitcoin was valued at $63,900, witnessing a marginal 0.15% uptick in the past 24 hours, a significant 6.07% increase over the previous week, and only a slight 0.03% dip over the last month.

The blend of historical performance data and positive signals in the crypto landscape is likely to fuel anticipation for an upsurge in various digital assets in the near future. Nevertheless, given the volatile nature of this market, staying informed through research and monitoring Bitcoin-related news and predictions remains paramount.