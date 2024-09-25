Crypto Trader Declares Arrival of ‘Massive Pump Season’ – Discover the Schedule!

In the cryptocurrency market, there are signs of stability and even upward movements among various assets, hinting at a potentially exciting pump season ahead. A crypto trading expert, known as Ash Crypto, has highlighted several reasons why this optimistic scenario could unfold, setting a timeline for the anticipated rally.

According to Ash Crypto’s insights shared on September 24 through an X post, October is pegged as the kickoff month for the “EPIC pump season” dubbed as “Pumptober,” projected to last for the following eight months. Additional factors supporting this outlook include October’s historical bullish trend in the crypto market, the impending release of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao after a prison term, and the record-high performance of stocks.

The convergence of these factors is expected to propel the predictions forward, especially considering Bitcoin’s (BTC) consistent strong performance in October. Data from the market analytics platform TrendSpider revealed that Bitcoin has historically demonstrated an “80% win rate, average return of +18.91%” during the month, making it one of the most successful periods for the leading cryptocurrency after February.

Moreover, September’s performance also shows promise, with similarities to the positive movement witnessed in September 2023. This alignment could position September 2024 as one of the strongest in Bitcoin’s history based on observations by crypto analyst Jelle, as reported on September 23 through Finbold.

At the time of writing on September 25, Bitcoin was trading at $63,900, marking a slight increase in the last 24 hours and a notable uptrend over the previous week. Despite some minimal losses over the past month, overall market sentiment remains optimistic as historical data and positive industry developments shape expectations for an imminent market upswing.

While the outlook appears favorable, it is essential to acknowledge the volatile nature of the market. Staying informed, conducting thorough research, and keeping abreast of relevant news and predictions within the Bitcoin and crypto space are crucial practices for market participants.