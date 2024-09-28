Crypto Trader Earns $1.5 Million in Just Hours Following 7,777% Surge of Token

An adept individual proficient in the world of cryptocurrency recently orchestrated a highly successful trade, reaping substantial profits in a matter of hours. By acquiring 3AC tokens at a strategic juncture, this trader showcased a keen understanding of market dynamics, resulting in significant returns.

The tokens in question are associated with Su Zhu and Kyle Davies and are linked to their now-defunct venture, Three Arrows Capital (3AC). Despite facing significant challenges in 2021 that led to bankruptcy, the pair announced a revival of their enterprise on the platform X.

The successful trader managed to amass a staggering $1.5 million in just seven hours through shrewd maneuvers in the market. Acquiring 28.03 million 3AC tokens with 238 ETH, valued at $641,500, they proceeded to sell 24.95 million tokens for 799 ETH, equivalent to $2.15 million. Even after these transactions, the trader retains 3.08 million $3AC tokens, amounting to $369,000. This remarkable feat has garnered widespread attention within the crypto sphere, underscoring the lucrative possibilities arising from the market’s volatility.

Additionally, a prominent figure known as Machi Big Brother invested 125 ETH, approximately $336,800, to procure 3.28 million $3AC tokens at an average cost of $0.1028 per token.

This series of transactions occurred amidst Three Arrows Capital’s effort to stage a comeback following its notable collapse during a previous crypto bull run. Despite the company’s past troubles, a growing number of significant cryptocurrency investors are showing interest in acquiring $3AC tokens, signaling confidence in the company’s revival endeavors. This resurgence has captured the attention and support of several notable investors, highlighting the underlying optimism prevailing in certain segments of the crypto community.

In conclusion, the swift accumulation of profits by the trader underscores the potential opportunities and risks inherent in the volatile cryptocurrency market. The resurgence of Three Arrows Capital (3AC) and its new initiatives have attracted considerable investor interest, with strategic investments signaling trust in the revitalization of the firm.

This article originally appeared on CoinGape and detailed the impressive $1.5 million earnings by a crypto trader in a short timeframe following a substantial surge in token value.