Cryptocurrency enthusiast transforms $135 into an impressive $1.2 million in just over two weeks

A single $135 investment in a First City in Mars meme coin, based on Ethereum (ETH) known as TERMINUS, has surged in popularity lately, potentially becoming one of the most profitable cryptocurrency trades of 2024. The transaction, conducted on Uniswap on September 8, had spiked almost 1,000 times by September 21, reaching a value of $1.2 million just days later. This remarkable increase from $135 to $1.2 million signifies a multiplication of around 9,000 times within slightly over 15 days, making it a noteworthy purchase in history.

The rise of TERMINUS can be attributed to various factors common with meme coins, including a speculative X post by prominent crypto influencer DogeDesigner, suggesting Elon Musk might name the first city on Mars Terminus. Although Musk has not formally endorsed TERMINUS, the association between him and the meme coin, especially following his plans to establish a city on Mars, further uplifted its value.

Moreover, the trade’s success might continue as TERMINUS has recently seen another 50.24% surge in price within the last 24 hours, with the current price at $0.387. While the crypto market faced challenges earlier in September due to ‘The September Effect,’ it has started recovering, paving the way for potential successes like TERMINUS. The past month has witnessed several meme coins achieving remarkable gains, with stories like the $135 to $1.2 million trade of TERMINUS standing out among similar impressive moves in the market.