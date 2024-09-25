Cryptocurrency investor transforms $1,300 into $3.4 million in just a fortnight

In the midst of the Moo Deng (MOODENG) meme cryptocurrency craze, a clever cryptocurrency investor saw their $1,331 investment balloon into a remarkable $3.4 million windfall. This surge in wealth was fueled by a strategic trading move made on Raydium, a Solana-based automated market maker (AMM) platform, with Lookonchain’s data showcasing the investor’s lucrative journey.

On September 10, the trader seized the opportunity to purchase 38.7 million MOODENG tokens for 9.8 SOL, originally worth $1,331. Miraculously, just fourteen days later on September 25, the investment had magnified exponentially, crossing the $3.4 million mark thanks to MOODENG’s rapid price escalation driven by its escalating popularity on social media platforms.

The MOODENG coin’s fanbase continues to fuel its remarkable growth, with the token now trading at $0.0948, reflecting an almost 30% surge within a day. The coin’s origins, inspired by a baby pygmy hippo at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, have added to its allure, attracting a significant influx of investor interest.

Noteworthy to mention, a surge of traders has capitalized on Moo Deng’s viral momentum to yield substantial profits within a short timeframe. While these successes have stirred up speculation regarding insider trading or connections to the token’s development team, MOODENG’s creators appear to be leveraging the trend of introducing meme coins on Solana, with the network cementing its position as a hotspot for such launches.

Although MOODENG stands out as a triumph amid the evolving market dynamics, caution is advised as not all tokens yield positive returns. Instances like the sizable loss incurred in coins such as MBAPPE – erasing nearly $1 million in value for an investor – underscore the importance of conducting thorough research before venturing into the realm of meme coins.