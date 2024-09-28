Cryptocurrency Prices Surge on September 28: BTC Soars to Over $66K, Altcoins Follow Suit in Market Optimism

The surge in cryptocurrency prices on Saturday sparked significant investor enthusiasm around the world. Bitcoin’s value surpassed $66,000, with Ethereum, Solana, and XRP also showing upward trends. Notably, Pepe Coin experienced a notable 20% surge, leading the overall market gains.

Furthermore, the global crypto market cap increased by 2.43% to $2.33 trillion, while the total market volume decreased by 8.26% to $78.21 billion. A glimpse at the top cryptocurrencies by market cap on September 28 reveals the price movements.

Bitcoin hit over $66,000, while Ethereum approached $2,700. Additionally, SOL and XRP saw price hikes of 1-3% over the last 24 hours. Moreover, Pepe, NOT, and FLOKI emerged as top performers for the day.

In the case of Bitcoin, its price surged by 1.5% to $66,093, maintaining an upward trend in line with the broader market. On the other hand, Ethereum’s price increased by nearly 2% to $2,691, with solid interest reflected in the inflows for spot Ethereum ETFs. Solana witnessed a 2% price jump to $158, backed by positive on-chain data. XRP also saw a 1% price increase to $0.5904.

Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu recorded gains, alongside PEPE and FLOKI. Among the top gainers, PEPE surged by 20%, NOT by 16%, and FLOKI by 10%.

In contrast, some cryptocurrencies like POPCAT, XEC, and SEI experienced price decreases. The hourly charts further fueled speculation on cryptocurrency prices, with BTC slightly dropping and ETH slightly rising, causing uncertainty among investors in the broader market.