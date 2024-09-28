Cryptocurrency Set to Be Offered in Upcoming Week’s Trading as Price Vulnerabilities Decline

The cryptocurrency market is on the brink of change as 13 coins face significant token unlocks, causing traders and investors to approach with caution. This impending surge in token supply poses a risk to the prices of Sui, Optimism, Immutable, ZetaChain, dydx, Maverick Protocol, Cardano, Ethena, Galxe, Manta Network, Liquity, 1inch, and Forta. Market sentiment leans towards selling off these assets as the broader market takes a bearish stance.

