Donald Trump Refuses Another Debate Challenge from Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump has officially rejected the idea of a second election debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, citing his belief that he won the previous debate as shown by polls. On his Truth Social platform, Trump made it clear that he does not see the need for a “rematch” with his rival. The recent presidential debate sparked controversy, especially within the crypto community, with some suggesting that Harris received favorable treatment from ABC Anchors. Trump’s post on Truth Social emphasized his perceived victory in the debate and his decision to forego any further debates. He also highlighted his stance on issues such as the border crisis and the economy, underscoring his qualifications for the job. Additionally, Trump’s plans to launch World Liberty Financial on September 16, a significant DeFi and crypto project involving his sons, were unveiled concurrently. This project aims to modernize the current financial system and will be introduced via “Twitter Spaces.” As the election campaign gains momentum, observers are monitoring sentiment shifts reflected in Polymarket data, particularly regarding the candidates’ support within the crypto ecosystem. The outcome of the upcoming election in November remains uncertain, with both Trump and Harris having backing from crypto supporters.