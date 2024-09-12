Donald Trump Refuses Another Debate with Kamala Harris, Breaking News

Recently, former President Donald Trump made it clear that he is not open to the idea of engaging in a second election debate with his rival, Vice President Kamala Harris. The announcement was made on his Truth Social platform, where he emphasized that according to polls, he emerged as the winner of the debate held on Tuesday night. He explicitly stated that there will be no rematch.

The US Presidential election debate in question stirred controversy, with contrasting opinions among supporters of cryptocurrency. Some felt that Vice President Harris had an advantage with the ABC Anchors, while others believed that Trump was scrutinized while Harris had an easier time. Trump’s post on Truth Social reiterated his stance that the call for a rematch indicates that the Democratic nominee admitted defeat.

Trump emphasized his victory in the debate against Kamala Harris, branding her as the “Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate.” He made it clear that there will not be a third debate and used the platform to highlight his suitability for the role amid issues like the border crisis and economic downturn. The crypto community is keen on a candidate who aligns with policies supporting proactive crypto regulation, with Trump promising to replace SEC Chair Gary Gensler if elected. In contrast, Kamala Harris lacks a clear plan for crypto.

In another significant update, Donald Trump disclosed plans to introduce World Liberty Financial on September 16, a major DeFi and crypto project in collaboration with his sons, Trump Jr and Eric. The unveiling of this project will take place on “Twitter Spaces,” with the former President aiming to modernize the current global financial system.

As the election campaign gains momentum, observers are monitoring Polymarket data to gauge shifting sentiments. Both candidates enjoy support from the crypto community, adding an element of suspense to the upcoming elections.