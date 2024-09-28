Elon Musk Accuses Kamala Harris of Deception Regarding Border Policy in Lead-up to U.S. Election

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has publicly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of border issues, claiming that her recent statements are misleading. Musk’s critique coincides with Harris’s visit to the southern border, where she is promoting a tough stance on immigration policies in preparation for the upcoming election. Musk’s criticisms align with those of the Border Patrol Union and inject nuance into Harris’s campaign narrative about bolstering border security.

In a recent tweet, Musk reiterated concerns raised by the Border Patrol Union about Harris’s approach to border matters. The Union had voiced unease over Harris’s superficial engagement with the issue, citing her brief visits and repetitive statements without significant action over the past three and a half years. Musk insinuated that Harris lacks a genuine dedication to addressing the intricacies of border control and immigration.

Furthermore, Musk commented on statistics from the Rabbit Hole indicating a rise in the number of immigrants during the administrations of Harris and Joe Biden. While Harris asserted her commitment to fortifying the border, Musk denounced these claims as a blatant falsehood, expressing deep disappointment and labeling them a massive deception.

During her border visit, Harris aimed to project an image of authority and accountability in handling border challenges, emphasizing the steps taken by the current administration to address these issues. Despite her affirmations, criticisms from figures like Elon Musk underscore perceived shortcomings in her immigration strategy.

Adding to the scrutiny, Robert Kiyosaki harshly criticized Harris’s border policies, drawing controversial parallels with Monica Lewinsky as a means of advancing politically. Kiyosaki suggested that Harris’s maneuvers around border issues are more about personal gain than genuine policy effectiveness.

As the election nears, discussions surrounding border policies are ripe with diverging viewpoints. Additionally, Harris has pledged to prioritize US dominance in blockchain, AI, and quantum technologies, aiming to attract younger, tech-savvy voters and the crypto community, which has shown more support for Trump.

Moreover, the Coinbase-backed ‘Stand With Crypto’ PAC has thrown its weight behind pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton in his campaign against anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren, reinforcing his pro-crypto stance in the lead-up to the elections.