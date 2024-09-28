Elon Musk Accuses Kamala Harris of Misrepresenting Border Policy Before US Election

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has recently criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her handling of border issues, accusing her of being deceitful in her statements. This comes as Harris faces scrutiny during her tour of the southern border, where she has been promoting a tough stance on immigration policies leading up to the upcoming election.

Musk’s criticisms align with concerns raised by the Border Patrol Union, adding layers of complexity to Harris’s messages about bolstering border security. Musk suggested that Harris lacks genuine dedication to addressing the intricate issues surrounding border control and immigration, contradicting her claims of prioritizing border strengthening efforts.

During her visit to the US-Mexico border, Harris sought to project an image of control and accountability, emphasizing the administration’s efforts in addressing border challenges. Despite her reassurances, criticisms from influential figures like Elon Musk and Robert Kiyosaki underscore doubts about the effectiveness of Harris’s approach to immigration issues.

Kiyosaki, in particular, drew controversial parallels between Harris’s tactics and those of Monica Lewinsky, insinuating that her actions are more about personal advancement than developing effective policies. As the election draws near, discussions surrounding border policies remain divisive, with contrasting opinions prevalent.

Moreover, Harris has pledged to prioritize US dominance in blockchain, AI, and quantum technology, targeting younger, tech-savvy voters and the crypto community. The ‘Stand With Crypto’ PAC, backed by Coinbase, has thrown its support behind pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton to challenge anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren, bolstering his pro-crypto stance leading up to the elections.