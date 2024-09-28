Elon Musk Accuses Kamala Harris of Spreading False Information on Border Policy Before US Election

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has openly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’s handling of border issues, slamming her recent remarks as misleading. Musk’s disapproval has coincided with Harris’s visit to the southern border, where she has been projecting a tough stance on immigration policies in the lead-up to the upcoming election.

Musk’s criticisms align with the Border Patrol Union’s sentiments, introducing complexity to Harris’s campaign narrative aimed at bolstering border security measures.

In a recent tweet, Musk echoed the concerns raised by the Border Patrol Union, emphasizing Harris’s lack of substantive action and brief engagements with border-related matters over the past three and a half years. He suggested that Vice President Harris has not demonstrated genuine dedication to tackling the intricate challenges of border control and immigration.

Moreover, Musk disputed statistics shared by the Rabbit Hole that indicated a rise in immigrant numbers during Harris and President Joe Biden’s tenure. Responding to Harris’s claim of prioritizing border strengthening, Musk labeled it a substantial falsehood and expressed his astonishment, referring to it as a massive deception.

Amid mounting criticism, Harris’s visit to the US-Mexico border was intended to showcase a firm stance on managing border affairs responsibly. Despite her narrative emphasizing a balance between border security and compassionate immigration policies, figures like Elon Musk have continued to question the effectiveness of her strategies toward immigration concerns.

Additionally, Robert Kiyosaki delivered scathing remarks on Harris’s border policies, drawing contentious comparisons to Monica Lewinsky as a tactical move for political advancement rather than genuine policy efficacy.

As the election looms closer, discussions on border policies remain divided, with contrasting viewpoints shaping the discourse. Harris’s recent commitment to advancing US dominance in blockchain, AI, and quantum technology aims to attract younger, tech-oriented voters and the wider crypto community, which has exhibited more favor towards Trump.

Furthermore, the ‘Stand With Crypto’ PAC, backed by Coinbase, has extended financial and public endorsement to John Deaton, a pro-XRP lawyer. This support bolsters Deaton’s campaign against anti-crypto Senator Elizabeth Warren, reinforcing his pro-crypto stance ahead of the upcoming elections.