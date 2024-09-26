Elon Musk has expressed doubts about Sam Altman’s leadership as OpenAI transitions to a for-profit model, moving away from its original non-profit structure. Musk’s concerns have drawn attention as OpenAI undergoes significant corporate changes. Under Altman’s direction, the firm is implementing governance modifications to attract more investments, though Musk has raised concerns about prioritizing truth-seeking over political correctness in AI technologies. This shift towards profit motives in AI development has sparked debates within the community regarding safety and ethical standards. Concerns have been amplified by OpenAI’s restructuring plan, which includes alterations to investor returns and oversight structures. Despite these apprehensions, OpenAI’s alignment with industry peers and the dialogue between Elon Musk and President Nayib Bukele regarding AI and robotics illustrate the evolving landscape of technology in global leadership and development.