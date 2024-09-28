Expert Trader Predicts XRP Price Reaching $2 in the Near Future

Beneath the $0.60 mark, XRP’s sustained consolidation has sparked criticism, causing doubts about the token’s long-term viability among certain market participants. Nevertheless, a cryptocurrency trading specialist dismisses these concerns, emphasizing that XRP’s future outlook remains promising.

The expert outlook is based on the token’s steady foundation established post a low point in June 2022. Alan Santana highlights a consistent upward trendline supporting XRP, as indicated in a TradingView post on September 26.

Having witnessed 1,650 days of rising lows and prolonged consolidation, XRP is poised for a bullish wave in the next market upturn, potentially leading to substantial gains and confirming its enduring strength.

Despite possible short-term fluctuations and corrective phases, Santana underlines that these are insignificant in the broader evaluation of XRP’s value. The ongoing accumulation phase suggests that XRP is primed for future growth opportunities.

Projections foresee XRP targeting higher price levels, with the possibility of reaching $2 by 2025. Current market conditions indicate XRP maintaining around $0.59 in the short run before an anticipated breakout.

Moreover, XRP could surpass its historical peak of $3.84, presenting a favorable chance for long-term investors during the accumulation period.

Another analyst, Egrag Crypto, shares a similar positive sentiment, urging XRP investors to remain patient as the token gears up for a potential price surge. Observing the $0.60 price level, investors are advised to monitor the resistance zone of $0.64 to $0.65, which if breached decisively, may signal a shift towards a bullish trend.

Following a successful breach, XRP could target $0.75 in the near term, seen as a launchpad for a significant rally toward the coveted $1 threshold and beyond.

Notable hurdles faced by XRP are attributed to uncertainties surrounding Ripple and the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) case. While Ripple has been fined $125 million for securities law violations, potential appeals by the regulator could impact XRP’s future trajectory.

Overall, despite the regulatory challenges, XRP remains poised for potential gains, with experts like Mikybull Crypto likening its current position to a “time bomb waiting to explode.” Tools utilizing artificial intelligence also predict bullish momentum for XRP, with forecasts suggesting a potential $0.66 trading level by October 1.

In the current scenario, XRP trades at $0.61 with notable gains, showing positive sentiment and holding above key moving averages. The token’s bullish momentum indicates control by buyers, signifying optimism for both the short and long term. It’s essential for XRP investors to monitor price movements around the $0.60 zone for potential pivotal shifts.