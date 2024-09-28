Expert Trader Unveils Predicted Timing for XRP to Reach $2

The prolonged consolidation of XRP below $0.60 has sparked criticism, with some questioning its long-term viability. However, a crypto trading expert remains unfazed, highlighting XRP’s enduring potential despite short-term setbacks.

Alan Santana identified a resilient trendline supporting XRP’s foundation since hitting a low in June 2022, signaling a positive outlook for the token. The expert emphasized XRP’s consistent higher lows over 1,650 days, suggesting a strong upward trajectory in the upcoming bull cycle.

Santana’s bullish sentiment extends to XRP’s future performance, predicting potential exponential gains and a new all-time high by 2025. While acknowledging minor price fluctuations, Santana emphasized that these fluctuations are inconsequential in the broader context of XRP’s value.

Echoing this optimism, another analyst named Egrag Crypto urged patience among XRP investors, anticipating a possible price surge. Currently priced around $0.60, XRP’s short-term outlook involves consolidation before a potential breakout to higher levels, possibly reaching $2 by 2025.

The ongoing uncertainty related to the Ripple and SEC legal battle has impacted XRP’s price movement, emphasizing the importance of a favorable legal outcome for Ripple to boost XRP’s standing in the market. Despite such challenges, industry experts remain hopeful about XRP’s future, with some likening its current position to a “time bomb waiting to explode.”

As of now, XRP is trading positively, showing a bullish trend above its 50-day and 200-day SMAs, indicative of buyer control over the token’s price movement. With a neutral RSI, investors are advised to monitor XRP’s performance around the $0.60 mark for potential market shifts.