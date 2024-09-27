GraFun Introduces Exciting Meme Coin Launchpad on BNB Chain, Garnering 3.8 Million Pre-Registrations

Introducing GraFun, a cutting-edge meme coin launchpad operating on the BNB Chain, making its official debut after reaching a significant milestone of accumulating 3.8 million on-chain registrations, as shared with Finbold on September 27.

The success of the pre-registration phase was highlighted by over 300,000 users loading their wallets in anticipation of the launch. GraFun stands out by tackling issues commonly seen in meme coin launches, such as the unfair advantages favored by early adopters and the prevalence of ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes.

Moreover, this launchpad is supported by prominent names in the Web3 space, including renowned meme coin Floki, DWF Labs, a key liquidity partner, DeXe (a top dApp on the BNB chain by total value locked), and HOT Protocol, a fast-growing on-chain application.

To combat pump-and-dump schemes, GraFun employs a distinctive strategy to ensure fairness for all project adopters. By starting with the traditional automated market makers (AMM) model and incorporating a ‘Contribution Fee’ that declines from 60% for early adopters to 0% at the token sale’s conclusion, GraFun aims to reward early participants without unfairly penalizing others.

Additionally, the higher initial fees help deter pump-and-dump activities, reducing the efficacy of bots and speculative trading. The fees collected will be channeled into the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Treasury, granting token holders voting rights and promoting community empowerment while minimizing launchpad centralization.

The DAO formation will occur post completion of the bonding curve, sale of 80% of tokens, and migration of the token to PancakeSwap. The prevention of pump-and-dump practices and the promotion of fairness and community involvement are core principles guiding GraFun’s meme coin launchpad initiative.