GraFun Introduces Innovative Meme Coin Launchpad on BNB Chain, Garnering 3.8 Million Pre-Registrations

Introducing GraFun, a cutting-edge meme coin launchpad operating on the BNB Chain, which has officially launched following an impressive achievement of accumulating 3.8 million on-chain registrations, as reported to Finbold on September 27.

The successful pre-registration saw over 300,000 users funding their wallets in anticipation of the launch. GraFun has been developed to tackle longstanding issues associated with meme coin launches, such as the unfair advantage for early adopters and the prevalence of ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes.

Moreover, this launchpad has garnered support from well-known names in Web3, including iconic meme coin Floki, DWF Labs as a key liquidity partner, DeXe, a leading dApp on the BNB chain in terms of total value locked (TVL), and HOT Protocol, a rapidly growing on-chain application.

To combat pump-and-dump tactics, GraFun has implemented a unique strategy to ensure fairness for all new project adopters. It utilizes the x * y = k model of automated market makers (AMM) as a base, alongside a ‘Contribution Fee’ that starts at 60% for early adopters and gradually decreases to 0% by the end of the token sale. This design incentivizes early participation without excessively penalizing latecomers.

Additionally, the initial high fees act as a deterrent against pump-and-dump activities and significantly diminish the effectiveness of bots and short-term speculation. The fees collected will be directed to the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Treasury, granting all token holders voting rights, reducing launchpad centralization, and empowering communities.

The creation of the DAO will occur once the bonding curve is finalized, 80% of tokens are distributed, and the token transitions to PancakeSwap.

