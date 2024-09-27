GraFun Introduces Innovative Meme Coin Launchpad on BNB Chain, Garnering Over 3.8 Million Pre-Registrations

Introducing GraFun, a cutting-edge meme coin launchpad operating on the BNB Chain that is now officially launching following the achievement of a remarkable milestone of garnering 3.8 million on-chain registrations, based on the most recent details disclosed to Finbold as of September 27.

The successful pre-registration phase was enhanced by over 300,000 users who funded their wallets in preparation for the launch. GraFun is designed to tackle enduring issues associated with meme coin launches, such as providing an unfair advantage to early adopters and the prevalence of ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes.

Moreover, this launchpad is supported by prominent names in Web3, including the renowned meme coin Floki, DWF Labs as a significant liquidity partner, DeXe as one of the leading dApps on the BNB chain by total value locked (TVL), and HOT Protocol, an emerging on-chain application.

To combat pump-and-dump schemes, GraFun has implemented a unique strategy to ensure fairness for all new project participants. By utilizing the x * y = k automated market makers (AMM) model, along with a ‘Contribution Fee’ starting at 60% for early adopters and gradually decreasing to 0% by the end of the token sale, the platform aims to reward early supporters without penalizing latecomers excessively.

Furthermore, the initial high fees are set to deter pump-and-dump activities and diminish the efficacy of bots and short-term speculation. The fees collected will contribute to the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Treasury, granting all token holders voting rights, thereby reducing centralization and empowering communities.

Once the bonding curve reaches completion, 80% of tokens are sold, and the token transitions to PancakeSwap, the DAO will be established. For more information, you can visit the original post on Finbold titled “GraFun launches new meme coin launchpad on BNB chain with over 3.8 million pre-registrations”.