GraFun Unveils Innovative Meme Coin Launchpad on BNB Chain, Garnering 3.8 Million Pre-registrations

In recent updates relayed to Finbold on September 27, GraFun, a cutting-edge meme coin launchpad operating on the BNB Chain, is now officially launching, having amassed a notable 3.8 million on-chain registrations. This venture achieved remarkable success as more than 300,000 users deposited funds into their wallets in anticipation of the launch.

GraFun sets out to tackle persistent challenges in meme coin launches, such as unfair advantages for early adopters and the presence of ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes. The launchpad has garnered support from prominent figures in Web3, including FLOKI, DWF Labs, DeXe, and HOT Protocol.

To combat pump-and-dump scenarios, GraFun has devised a unique strategy to ensure fairness by implementing a Contribution Fee that diminishes from 60% for initial adopters to 0% at the token sale’s conclusion. This approach aims to incentivize early participation while deterring short-term speculation and bot activities.

Proceeds collected through the fee will be channeled into the DAO Treasury, granting token holders voting rights and reducing launchpad centralization. The DAO will be established upon the completion of the bonding curve, sale of 80% of tokens, and migration of the token to PancakeSwap.

For more information, you can read the article “GraFun launches new meme coin launchpad on BNB chain with over 3.8 million pre-registrations” on Finbold’s website.