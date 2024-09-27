GraFun’s Debut of Meme Coin Launchpad on BNB Chain Attracts Record 3.8 Million Pre-registrations

Introducing GraFun, a cutting-edge platform for meme coin launches on the BNB Chain that has officially launched after an impressive achievement of gathering 3.8 million on-chain registrations. This milestone was reached prior to its launch, with more than 300,000 users funding their wallets in anticipation of the event.

One of GraFun’s main goals is to combat issues commonly associated with meme coin launches, such as unfair advantages for early adopters and the prevalence of ‘pump-and-dump’ schemes. The launchpad has garnered support from prominent names in the Web3 sphere, including the well-known meme coin Floki, DWF Labs, DeXe, and HOT Protocol.

In an effort to prevent pump-and-dump scams, GraFun has devised a unique strategy to ensure fairness for all project adopters. The platform will implement an automated market makers (AMM) model alongside a ‘Contribution Fee’ structure that decreases gradually from 60% for early adopters to 0% by the end of the token sale. This approach aims to reward early supporters while discouraging short-term speculation and market manipulation.

Moreover, the funds generated through the Contribution Fee will be channeled into a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) Treasury, granting token holders voting rights and promoting community empowerment. The creation of the DAO will follow the completion of the bonding curve, sale of 80% of the tokens, and migration to PancakeSwap.

