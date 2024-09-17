Human Rights Foundation Distributes $590K Worth of Bitcoin Grants to 20 Worldwide Initiatives

The most recent grant recipients of the Bitcoin Development Fund were unveiled by the Human Rights Foundation. Approximately $590,000 worth of 10 BTC is being distributed among 20 global projects aimed at various initiatives like educating citizens under oppressive regimes, decentralizing mining operations, funding Bitcoin development events, and equipping human rights groups with privacy-focused financial tools. The main focus areas for these grants are Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

The grant allocations for individual projects have not been disclosed by the Human Rights Foundation. Despite this, 20 projects are set to divide the 10 BTC funding. Some examples of these projects include educating Africans on Bitcoin, enhancing privacy within the Bitcoin protocol, developing decentralized social media platforms, building better financial privacy in Bitcoin wallets, supporting Tor network expansion, and enabling Bitcoin economies in regions like Burundi and Haiti. These grants are intended to empower human rights activists and communities worldwide.

HRF is a nonpartisan nonprofit organization that champions human rights in closed societies and is expanding its Bitcoin Development Fund. Contributions to the fund are now possible through Bitcoin donations, and applications for future grants are being accepted.