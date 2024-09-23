Kamala Harris Unveils Long-Awaited Cryptocurrency Strategy

Following a prolonged period of silence on her potential policies concerning the cryptocurrency sector in the event of securing victory in the United States Presidential election race this November, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has broken her silence, shedding light on her stance and strategies in relation to this field.

If she were to become President, Harris pledged to channel efforts towards supporting investments in the artificial intelligence (AI) and cryptocurrency sectors, showcasing her innovation-centered financial policies to benefactors at a fundraising event in New York City, as indicated in a report on September 22.

In particular, the Democratic presidential nominee detailed that her administration would prioritize bringing together industry stakeholders to enhance U.S. competitiveness and foster the advancement of cutting-edge technologies like cryptocurrency and AI:

“I will bring together labor, small business founders and innovators and major companies. (…) We will partner together to invest in America’s competitiveness to invest in America’s future. We will encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting our consumers and investors.”

Reflecting on the Vice President’s statements, Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase’s policy chief, emphasized the significance of her acknowledgment of digital asset innovation, highlighting its importance at a level parallel to AI and acknowledging a pathway that supports innovation while safeguarding consumers and investors.

Meanwhile, Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap Labs, commended Harris’ statement as a positive indicator, underscoring that it represents her first public reference to cryptocurrencies in a favorable context.

This occurrence marks the Vice President’s initial commentary on digital assets since her nomination, with her views previously undisclosed to the public. Many had anticipated her stance to align closely with President Joe Biden’s somewhat anti-crypto position. However, Harris has now expressed intentions to foster a conducive business environment with clear and consistent regulations while investing in semiconductor technology, clean energy, and other forward-looking industries to stimulate an “opportunity economy.”

Numerous crypto investors and industry leaders had earlier thrown their support behind Harris, advocating for a less stringent regulatory approach towards the crypto sector. Additionally, a crypto advocacy group has arisen, comprising prominent figures in the blockchain and cryptocurrency realm, organizing a fundraiser for Harris to further solidify her backing within the crypto community.