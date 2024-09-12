Latest News: Donald Trump Refuses to Participate in Another Debate With Kamala Harris

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has declined the opportunity for a second election debate with his top competitor, Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump conveyed this decision through his Truth Social platform, citing poll results that he believes demonstrate his victory in the Tuesday night debate. He firmly stated that there will be no “rematch.” The recent presidential debate was surrounded by controversy, with differing opinions among crypto supporters regarding the Vice President allegedly receiving biased support from ABC Anchors. Despite claims that Kamala Harris had an advantage during fact-checking, Trump asserted on Truth Social that the need for a rematch implies the Democratic nominee’s defeat. Trump emphasized through the platform his belief that he is the most suitable candidate for the job, especially in the face of ongoing border issues and economic challenges. Mentioning his promise to dismiss SEC Chair Gary Gensler if elected, Trump positioned himself as a candidate aligned with policies favorable to proactive crypto regulations. Additionally, Trump announced his upcoming launch of World Liberty Financial on September 16, a significant DeFi and crypto project that involves his sons, Trump Jr. and Eric. This initiative seeks to revolutionize the current financial system. With the election campaign intensifying, scrutiny on Polymarket data reflects shifting sentiments among supporters of both candidates within the crypto community. The anticipation is high as observers speculate on the potential outcome of the November election amidst these developments.