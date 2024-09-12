Latest News: Donald Trump Rejects Yet Another Debate With Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will not engage in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, declaring victory in the previous debate. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump announced that polls support his debate performance and that a rematch is unnecessary.

In the aftermath of the recent U.S. Presidential debate, Trump’s stance on Harris has sparked controversy, with some in the crypto community suggesting bias in the media coverage favoring Harris. Trump emphasized that Harris calling for a rematch is an indication of her loss in the debate.

Stressing his position as the superior candidate, Trump highlighted his stance on key issues such as the border crisis and the economy. His commitment to proactive crypto regulation and plans to remove SEC Chair Gary Gensler demonstrate his proactive approach to financial policies compared to Harris’s unclear strategy.

Moreover, Trump unveiled plans to launch World Liberty Financial, a significant DeFi and crypto project involving his sons, Trump Jr and Eric. This initiative aims to modernize the global financial system and will be introduced through a live event on Twitter Spaces.

As the election campaign intensifies, observers are monitoring sentiment analysis from platforms like Polymarket to gauge support levels for both candidates within the crypto ecosystem. The competition between Trump and Harris has ignited speculation on the potential outcome of the upcoming election.