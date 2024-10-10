Moonveil announces a new node sale and reveals a $2 million investment from Polygon Labs

In an exciting development, Moonveil, a Layer-2 blockchain platform focused on gaming, has shared news of an upcoming node sale and a substantial $2 million investment from Polygon Labs, as disclosed to Finbold on October 10th.

From October 22nd, the Moonveil community will have the opportunity to acquire 50,000 nodes in the node sale event.

In an effort to drive growth within the Moonveil ecosystem, Polygon Labs has allocated $1 million of the total investment towards supporting AggLayer-integrated projects. Moonveil’s new Layer-2 network, built on Polygon CDK, integrates with AggLayer to expand cross-chain capabilities, offering blockchain developers a gateway to explore new horizons in Web3 gaming.

Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, highlighted the significance of Moonveil nodes in Polygon’s future vision, emphasizing the focus on ZK-powered technology and seamless interoperability for enhanced gaming experiences.

Moonveil’s CEO, MJ, echoed the sentiment, stating that the investment signifies the potential of their endeavor and will bolster their mission to create a thriving gaming environment for players and developers, attracting innovation and top talent.

The Moonveil node sale will unfold in two phases: a Whitelist Round on October 22nd and a subsequent Public Round starting on October 24th. Whitelist spots can be earned through participation in various Moonveil events, fostering platform decentralization through Data Availability, Proof Verification, and Transaction Sequencing.

Node activation is slated for Q1 2025, with token vesting structured to unlock gradually over time, ensuring long-term community engagement and rewards.

This new Layer-2 network aims to support a wide array of games, leveraging ZK-powered technology to offer gamers immersive experiences. Additionally, Moonveil intends to launch an L2 testnet in collaboration with Polygon CDK and AggLayer, facilitating rapid and secure Web3 gaming development.

Exciting times lie ahead as Moonveil paves the way for a gaming revolution, enticing players and developers into an interconnected ecosystem of possibilities.