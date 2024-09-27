MYTH Token Skyrockets 50% in Just One Week as NFL Rivals Craze Takes Off

The native token of Mythical Games’ GameFi platform, Mythos (MYTH), has seen substantial growth in a weekly timeframe, with gains exceeding 50% in the past seven days. This increase aligns with broader market trends, but can also be attributed to the success of Mythical Games’ NFL Rivals Season 2 and Mythical Forest campaign, both of which have attracted significant attention from players.

NFL Rivals, in particular, garnered over 5 million downloads and more than 115 million games played during its inaugural season, supported by a partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs. The platform’s ongoing second season, launched on September 5, introduces enhancements to its NFT marketplace and allows players to create teams featuring real NFL players.

Aside from the NFL Rivals expansion, Mythical Games has ventured into attracting non-sports enthusiasts through the Mythical Forest campaign. This interactive game enables players to collect gems, climb leaderboards, and mint NFTs, with a notable prize pool of 2 million MYTH tokens to be distributed among the participating user base of approximately 1 million. Positioned as a key player in the gaming cryptocurrency space, MYTH aims to establish itself prominently.

The Mythical Forest campaign is set to conclude on October 13, paving the way for upcoming releases such as Blankos and Pudgy Penguins, scheduled for early 2025.

As of the latest data, MYTH is trading at $0.24, having surged by over 12% in the past 24 hours and totaling a 53% increase in the weekly trading range. Crypto analysts like Ambrish Crypto anticipate further gains for MYTH, identifying a positive trend triggered by breaching a critical support level and pointing towards a potential surge to $0.35, signifying a more than 50% growth from present levels.

The optimistic outlook on MYTH coincides with speculations in the market about a possible altcoin season being on the horizon, as indicated by analysts suggesting a breakout from a downtrend in the overall crypto market cap, excluding the top 10 assets.

In summary, MYTH is poised for continued advancement, influenced by general market conditions, foundational factors, and essential technical markers. This upward trajectory highlights the potential for MYTH to capitalize on future opportunities.