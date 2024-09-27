MYTH Token Soars 50% in Seven Days During NFL Rivals Surge

The native Mythos (MYTH) token of the GameFi platform Mythical Games has experienced substantial growth over the past week, with a surge of more than 50% in value within seven days. This increase may be attributed to the popularity of Mythical Games’ ongoing events such as NFL Rivals Season 2 and the Mythical Forest campaign, which have garnered significant interest from players.

One notable success story is the NFL Rivals game, which has seen over 5 million downloads and more than 115 million games played during its first season. The collaboration with the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, has further boosted its appeal. Currently in its second season, the game continues to introduce updates to enhance its NFT marketplace, allowing players to create their ideal teams with real NFL players.

Aside from the NFL Rivals game, Mythical Games has also engaged non-sports enthusiasts with the release of the Mythical Forest campaign. This game enables players to collect gems, compete on leaderboards, and mint NFTs, offering a significant 2 million MYTH prize pool to be shared among approximately 1 million participants. With these initiatives, MYTH aims to establish itself as a leading cryptocurrency within the gaming industry.

The Mythical Forest campaign is set to conclude on October 13, preceding the anticipated launches of new games like Blankos and Pudgy Penguins scheduled for early 2025.

In terms of price performance, MYTH is currently trading at $0.24, having surged by more than 12% in the last 24 hours and 53% over the past week. Analysts, such as Ambrish Crypto, foresee further gains on the horizon as MYTH has broken above key support levels and is exhibiting bullish momentum. With an increasing demand and substantial trading volume, the token is poised to potentially reach the next major resistance level at $0.35, representing a potential increase of over 50%.

The optimistic sentiment surrounding MYTH aligns with the emergence of a possible altcoin season, as indicated by industry experts signaling a potential shift in market trends. While MYTH’s performance hinges on broader market conditions and technical indicators, it stands well-positioned for continued growth in the near future.